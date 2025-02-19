Late Horror Movie Icon to Appear in New ‘Final Destination’ Movie: Tony Todd’s ‘Bloodlines’ Role Confirmed

Horror legend Tony Todd will return to Final Destination one last time. Warner Bros has confirmed that Todd will be reprising his role as mortician William Bludworth, who has appeared in three of the series’ five movies and lent his iconic voice to another.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the not-quite-reboot of the famous horror series, debuted an appropriately violent trailer for the sixth movie earlier this month that seems to do for septum rings what the second movie did for logging trucks. (Feel free to watch below, but be warned, it is gory!)

Todd passed away last November at the age of 69, so this will be his final on-screen role. His other posthumous appearance was a voice acting role in last year’s video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. He was best known for playing the title character in Candyman, and for his roles in Platoon, Night of the Living Dead, The Rock, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the Final Destination series.

According to Bloody Disgusting, it is rumored that this sequel will be diving into Bludworth’s backstory, “including a flashback to his childhood.” As far as recurring actors go, many horror franchises have done a lot worse than Tony Todd, so the more screentime he gets the better.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will release on May 16.