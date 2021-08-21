Katey Sagal Plots Movie Role as 'Rebel' Fate Revealed

✖

Katey Sagal has landed a huge new role with Blumhouse Television just as hopes for a Rebel revival come tumbling down. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sagal will star in a made-for-TV film called Tattered Hearts for Blumhouse, which will premiere on Epix sometime in 2022. The news came amid fans' ill-fated campaign to save Rebel on social media.

Sagal has had a long and beloved career in the TV and music industries, but she has been especially sought after recently thanks to ABC's legal comedy-drama Rebel. That show was canceled after just one season this summer, and fans were heartbroken. Many hoped to see it revived somewhere else, and the hashtag "Save Rebel" made a lot of waves on social media. There were hints that another platform might pick the show up at certain points, but last week showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed that it will not be happening. Still, Sagal fans can rest assured that she has work, and that she'll be returning to the small screen in 2022.

Tattered Hearts reportedly follows an up-and-coming country music duo who idolize Sagal's character Harper Dutch. They seek out Harper in her secluded mansion, finding that she is friendly and welcoming. However, the younger performers are soon faced with the horrors of Harper's lifestyle and left to decide how far they'll really go for their careers.

Sagal may be best-known for her TV work, but her music resume is nothing to sneer at. She sang backup vocals for Bob Dylan, Etta James and Tanya Tucker early in her career, and later joined Bette Midler's backup group, as well. She then provided vocals for Gene Simmons' solo album and Olivia Newton-John's single "Soul Kiss," and even recorded the theme song for the movie Loose Cannons in 1990.

Sagal has released two solo albums, Well... in 1994 and Room in 2004. Both are described as adult contemporary music with a pop twist. Sagal contributed to the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack as well. In the world of TV, Sagal's contributions are more widely known. In addition to her famous Married... With Children and Sons of Anarchy roles, she played Leela on Futurama and Cate Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules.

Tattered Hearts comes from acclaimed studio Blumhouse, which has signed on to produce several original movies for Epix. The first movie to come out of this deal, A House on the Bayou, is currently scheduled to premiere in December. An exact premiere date for Tattered Hearts has not yet been announced. Production details haven't been publicly revealed either.