‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: New Dinosaurs Revealed in Augmented Reality Book

The new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom isn’t set to release until Thursday, Dec. 7, but Jurassic World fans looking for a little something about the blockbuster’s sequel will be excited to learn about two possible new dinosaurs featured in the film.

Jurassic Outpost shared that the official description for the new Carlton Kids book, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: The Official Augmented Reality Book contains some description of two new dinosaurs that will appear in the movie.

Carlton’s official Augmented Reality book is jam-packed with exclusive movie imagery and background facts, and lets you experience original Jurassic World dinosaurs through mind-blowing next-generation, fully interactive Digital Magic. Learn how to bond with and train alpha Velociraptor “Blue”, then use her as your protector and guide as you encounter other dinosaurs through the app. From brand-new movie dinosaur characters including awesome Baryonyx and a terrifying new hybrid breed, to old favourites like T. Rex and Stegosaurus, this Jurassic World AR book will wow readers all over again.

Baryonyx means “heavy claw,” referring to a large claw on the creature’s first finger. The carnivorous species measured 10 feet tall and could reach up to 30 feet long, and ate mostly fish. Although we’ve never seen a Baryonyx in a Jurassic movie before, Jurassic Outpost points out that it has been on signage in the parks of previous movies. Baryonyx was also an early option for the main antagonist in Jurassic Park 3, eventually falling by the wayside in favor of the Spinosaurus.

As for that “hybrid breed,” die-hard fans may have already heard the chatter surrounding B.D. Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu new designer species. While the name of said hybrid species has not been officially announced yet, rumors abound that it will be called the “Indoraptor,” a name Universal recently trademarked.

While many are doubtful the Baryonyx will play a significant role in the film, as many new species are featured in just a scene or two at most, some fans think the hybrid will be the main antagonist of the film, much like the Indominus rex in Jurassic World.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to hit theaters on June 22, 2018.