‘Jurassic World 3’: Fans Call for Return of ‘Park’ Favorites Following News of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum

Following the announcement Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum would be returning for the third installment of Jurassic World, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that it will open the door for the return of a few more Jurassic Park characters. Since the debut of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster film in 1993, which ended up launching a franchise, only a handful of actors have reprised their roles.

Among the characters that fans are hoping to see in the upcoming installment, set for a June 2021 release, is Kelly Curtis, played by Vanessa Lee Chester, the daughter of Ian Malcolm and an unnamed mother in the franchise’ second film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

“What about Vanessa Lee Chester — the girl who played Jeff Goldblum’s daughter?!” one fan asked.

Fans are also calling for the return of Ariana Richards’ Alexis “Lex” Murphy, John Hammond’s granddaughter who had knack for computer skills and an indifference for the dinosaurs.

“We need Lex back as well!” one person wrote.

The loudest calls, however, seem to be for the return of Joseph Mazzello’s Tim Murphy, the grandson of John Hammond who was invited to Jurassic Park while their parents go through a nasty divorce. Tim notably had several close run-ins with the dinosaurs on the island, remained a fan-favorite and the butt of many jokes in the years that followed.

“PLEASE BRING BACK TIM MURPHY WE NEED TO KNOW HOW OUR PAL TURNED OUT,” one fan begged of the franchise.

“FOR THE LOVE OF GREAT GOD PLEASE BRING BACK TIM MURHPY (sic) TOO,” wrote another.

“WHAT ABOUT TIM!!! MURPHY!!!!” commented a third.

Some are even calling for the franchise to focus just on returning characters.

“Everything you guys did in the last 2 is what not to do,” one fan tweeted. “Go back to the roots and give us a good story with these 3 and you’ll have success.”

“Ok but can it just be the old team getting back together to solve the dinosaur issue,” another suggested. “The new characters have had two movies and still have zero actual character.”

Currently, there doesn’t seem to be any plan to bring back actors other than Neill, Dern, and Goldblum, who portrayed Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm, roles they have briefly reprised in various other films in the franchise.

The trio are expected to return in “major roles” and not just cameo positions, director Colin Trevorrow confirmed.

Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.