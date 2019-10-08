Julia Roberts Pleases ‘Pretty Woman’ Fans With Her Throwback Polka Dot Look in Recent Photos

Julia Roberts had fans feeling flashbacks to the ’90s in an outfit she wore over the weekend. The 51-year-old was spotted sporting a polka dot jumpsuit that looks very similar to an outfit she wore in the 1990 classic romantic comedy Pretty Woman.

Roberts was attending the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California on Saturday in a black-and-white dotted Michael Kors design. In the movie, Roberts’ character, Vivan Ward, is taken to a polo match by Edward Lewis, Richard Gere‘s businessman character.

In that scene, Roberts wears a polka dot dress. While it was brown in the movie, it’s hard not to imagine what she wore over the weekend wasn’t a nod to the movie given that both were at a polo match.

Pretty Woman told the story of a Los Angeles prostitute who develops a relationship with a successful businessman after he hires her to be his guest at work and social functions. The movie was a massive success, and still holds the all-time record for most box office ticket sales for a romantic comedy.

Roberts recently told The Guardian that she doesn’t think the movie would work today.

“I don’t really think you could make that movie now, right?” Roberts said. “So many things you could poke a hole in, but I don’t think it takes away from people being able to enjoy it.”

She went on to say that she only got the role after eight other actresses turned it down.

“It really is not a measure of talent, particularly in the beginning,” she said. “It’s a measure of good fortune — and being able to have your wits about you enough to make something out of that good fortune.”

Roberts was just 21 years-old when she was cast in the role of Ward, and she told Entertainment Tonight back in 1989 what it meant to her to be working with an actor like Gere.

“He’s really supportive, giving actor,” she said. “It’s so nice to be there with someone who, I feel like when I feel good about my work he’ll support that.”

The role was a breakthrough for Roberts’ career. She went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress and was nominated for an Oscar in the same category.