Exclusive: ‘Jackass’ and ‘Action Point’ Star Johnny Knoxville Recalls the Time He Broke His Penis

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who has endured some gnarly injuries in his day, revealed the time he broke his penis in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

While discussing his new movie Action Point, Knoxville revealed to PopCulture.com’s Brandon Davis “the worst” injury he ever sustained in his “entire career.”

“I don’t know,” Knoxville said at first, before quickly recalling, “I broke my penis once. That was pretty bad.”

He went on to describe breaking a bone in his face, which caused his eye to “pop out” of his head. “That was pretty traumatizing,” Knoxville added.

Davis then asked if the actor if he has ever thought about pumping the brakes on doing so many stunts. “I have fun, but I think I’ve used up a lot of my nine lives,” Knoxville then joked.

Additionally, when asked if the line ever “blurs” between an outlandish stunt and regular acting, Knoxville jokingly explained that “all the stunts are real” in Action Point, before confirming, “This is a scripted movie so, you know cut means cut.”

Action Point is a comedy film “based on a theme park in New Jersey called Action Park, which was notorious for poorly designed, unsafe rides; in addition to employing under-aged, under-trained, and often under-the-influence staff.”

Knoxville plays D.C., the “crackpot owner,” who finds his park threatened by the arrival of a new nearby “mega-park.”

The film also co-stars his former Jackass cast-mate Chris Pontius — playing a lifeguard — who Knoxville says “steals the movie,” adding that he is “as entertaining off-screen as he is on-screen.”

As for what fans should “look forward to” in Action Point, Knoxville said: “The action, the stunts, and the wonderful cast, and Chris Pontious as the lifeguard.”

While the film is scripted, Knoxville said it showcases real stunts, similar to the 2013 film Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa. Defying expectations, that movie hauled in more than $150 million on a budget of $15 million, and was Oscar-nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 86th Academy Awards.

Jackass debuted on MTV in October 2000 and took the TV world by storm. The exploits of Knoxville and the rest of the cast were documented in clever and creative ways while remaining fairly resourceful, and that simplicity was one of the big draws.

Eventually, the series gained enough of a following that Knoxville and his crew were given a bigger budget which they used to make three outlandish major movies. The third and final Jackass film debuted in theaters in October 2010.

