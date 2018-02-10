Johann Johannsson, ‘Arrival’ and ‘Theory of Everything’ Composer, Dead at 48

Academy-Award-nominated composer Jóhann Jóhannsson died on Friday in Berlin at the age of 48.

Jóhannsson’s death was confirmed by his management on Saturday morning, but a cause of death was not released.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of our dear friend Jóhann,” Redbird Music Management said in a Facebook post. “We have lost one of the most talented and brilliant people who we had the privilege of knowing and working with. May his music continue to inspire us.”

Jóhannsson is best known scoring films including Arrival, The Theory of Everything and Sicario. He was critically lauded for his works, which earned him a slew of awards and nominations in recent years.

The Icelandic native’s score for The Theory of Everything earned him a Golden Globe Award, as well as Oscar, Grammy and BAFTA nominations. He racked up Oscar and BAFTA noms for his Sicario score, and his Arrival work earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

His most recent works include scores for Darren Aronofsky’s 2017 film Mother! and the Sundance hit Mandy, which premiered at the festival in January. He also provided music for the United Kingdom release The Mercy, which came out on Friday.

More of Jóhannsson’s representative sent out condolence messages via Deadline.

“I’m so very sad,” said Tim Husom, Jóhannsson’s manager. “Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew. We came a long way together.”

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our client and dear friend Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose great talent, humility and kindness enriched our lives immeasurably,” talent reps The Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency said. “His music has inspired many new generations of filmmakers and composers. He will be so greatly missed by his Gorfaine/Schwartz family as well as the entire film music community.”

Jóhannsson is survived by his daughter, parents and sister.