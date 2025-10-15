Jim Carrey Circling ‘The Jetsons’ Movie — and It’ll Be in Live Action

Jim Carrey is eyeing a new film – and it’s for a beloved series.

According to TheWrap, the actor is in talks to lead a live-action The Jetsons movie.

Colin Trevorrow is also in talks to direct the project at Warner Bros. Pictures, but it’s still early in the process, and no deals have been made. Additionally, Trevorrow and Joe Epstein are in talks to write the script, although nothing has been confirmed. This marks the latest attempt at a Jetsons reboot project. Most recently, ABC ordered a live-action sitcom version in August 2017, but it never moved forward.

Created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, The Jetsons premiered on ABC in September 1962 and was the first program broadcast in color on the network. After airing primetime on Sundays until September 1963, the series was revived and ran in syndication from 1985 to 1987. The cast included George O’Hanlon, Penny Singleton, Janet Watdo, Daws Butler, Mel Blanc, Don Messick, Jean Vander Pyl, and for the revival, Frank Welker. The series centered on George and Jane Jetson, their kids, Judy and Elroy, their dog Astro, and their robot maid, Rosie.

Carrey can most recently be seen in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog films as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and is set to star in the upcoming mystery adventure Evergreen Pines and the Fading Summer. Notable credits include Ace Venture: Pet Detective, Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, In Living Color, The Truman Show, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, among many others.

If a The Jetsons live-action movie moves forward at Warner Bros., it would be in pretty good hands. Trevorrow revived the Jurassic film series for Jurassic World in 2015 and directed 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion. He serves as an executive producer on Netflix’s Jurassic World: Chaos Theory and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Other credits include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Deep Cover, and, among his upcoming projects, a film for Paramount Pictures. Epstein, meanwhile, most recently served as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of HBO’s controversial series The Idol in 2023.

Additional information on the movie has not been released, and when TheWrap reached out to Warner Bros. Pictures, reps for the studio declined to comment. So fans will just have to wait and see what comes of it.