Jennifer Tilly Teases The Future Of The ‘Child’s Play’ Franchise

The seventh installment in the Child’s Play franchise, Cult of Chucky, recently wrapped filming, but from the sound of actress Jennifer Tilly’s attitude, don’t expect that film to be the last we see of the killer doll.

“I’m super-good friends with the director,” Tilly explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think he’s going to put me in every Chucky movie until the end of time, and I honestly feel like there are going to be Chucky movies until the end of time because at the end of every movie he dies and comes back to life again.”

The director, Don Mancini, has written each installment in the Child’s Play series, in addition to having directed the last two sequels, Seed of Chucky and Curse of Chucky.

Tilly isn’t the only member of the cast who clearly has a close relationship with the filmmaker, as Brad Dourif has also voiced Chucky in each installment in the franchise.

With so many different installments, it became increasingly difficult to come up with new storylines, with Curse going meta and featuring Tilly as both the doll Chucky married, Tiffany, while also playing herself, the actress Jennifer Tilly. The actress explained a little more about her role in the upcoming seventh film.

“I play Tiffany, and I’m sure you don’t follow it but a few years ago, I played myself and Tiffany went into my body — Jennifer Tilly, international movie star — and Tiffany the doll, Tiffany’s soul went into Jennifer,” Tilly attempted to explain. “So in this movie, I may be Tiffany or I may be Jennifer Tilly. We don’t know,” she says. “But they introduce me as Jennifer Tilly, but I’m very Tiffany-esque. I kill people. It’s really fun. The Chucky fans and horror film fans will really love that.”

It’s tough to interpret exactly what any of that could mean, but what we know for sure is that she “kills people,” but it’s unclear if she does so as “Tiffany” or “Jennifer Tilly.”

Almost two decades after her first appearance in the films, Tilly revealed that Gina Gershon is responsible for the commitment.

“When I was considering doing the Chucky movies, I wasn’t sure about it and Gina Gershon said, ‘My God, you will have a franchise. I would love a franchise.’ So, if Gina wants a franchise, I’ll take it,” adding, “And now, here I am.”

Tilly starred alongside Gershon in 1996’s Bound, the debut film of Lana and Lilly Wachowski.