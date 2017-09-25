‘Jeepers Creepers 3’ Gets Series of New Clips

Jeepers Creepers 3 is set to hit theaters on Tuesday, September 26 for a one-night-only event, which just got a batch of new clips. Check out the clips from the upcoming sequel above, in addition to the film’s trailer.

The first film in the franchise debuted back in 2001, following a brother and sister in a rural part of the south when they are assaulted and antagonized by someone in an old pickup truck. During their investigation into the attacker’s identity, the duo finds the individual tossing a body down a sewer drain, only for this to be the beginning of their nightmare. While a killer stalking you might seem terrifying enough, our characters learn that this “Creeper” isn’t even a human, but a monster that emerges every 23 years to feast on humans for 23 days.

Jeepers Creepers 2 picks up only days after the events of the first film, with the monstrous Creeper still at large. This time around, an entire school bus full of high schoolers become the unwitting prey of this monster, as a tire blowout strands them in a field and vulnerable to the Creeper’s attacks.

Interestingly, the third film in the franchise is set between the events of the first two films, as opposed to a continuation of the Creeper’s original reign of terror. In this installment, a group of policemen becomes aware of the creature and band together to kill it once and for all. Considering we know what happens in the second film, which takes place after the events of this film, we can only assume their hunt doesn’t go as planned.

Gabrielle Haugh, Stan Shaw, Joyce Giraud, Jordan Salloum, Tamsin Sparks, Ryan Moore, Brandon Smith, Gina Philips and Christine Ko all star in the film.

Jeepers Creepers 3 hits theaters on September 26 with an expected VOD release planned shortly after.