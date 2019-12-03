‘James Bond’ Fan Raises Issue With ‘No Time to Die’ Star Rami Malek’s Skin in New Character Poster

The official character posters for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die have been released, but fans think there’s something odd about one. In his poster, Rami Malek looks aged and wrinkled in a way that some found jarring. It is unclear how the effect will play on screen.

Rami Malek plays the villain, Safin, in the upcoming 007 movie No Time to Die. In the new poster, the 38-year-old strikes a menacing pose, yet some fans think that his skin has been edited just a little too much.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What did they do to Rami’s skin to make him look like a used tea bag?” one person tweeted.

“A Retinol could really fix that up though,” added another.

“Instead of making him look like that, why didn’t they just cast Michael Shannon?” a third person joked.

Regardless of his skin texture, many were excited for their first look at Malek in the James Bond franchise. The actor has established himself as one of the greats in his generation, and now he is joining one of the biggest legacies in the action franchise.

First look at Rami Malek as the villain in the upcoming James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ pic.twitter.com/IHqnMnfhFA — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) December 3, 2019

No Time to Die is the 25th James Bond film overall. It features Daniel Craig’s fifth performance as the super spy, and brings back other past characters played by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright and Léa Seydoux.

In addition to Malek, other notable newcomers to the cast include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. The movie was originally meant to be directed by Danny Boyle, who would also co-write it with John Hodge. However, both men left the project last summer, citing creative differences.

Now, No Time to Die has been written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scot Z. Burns and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with help from Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is the director as well.

Bond is now cool because of #RamiMalek 👌👍 https://t.co/WtpBm6GbEi — Prasant Naidu (@PrasantNaidu) December 3, 2019

The movie finds Bond having left active service when his retirement is interrupted by his friend, CIA officer Felix Leiter (Wright). Leiter asks Bond to help him find a missing scientist, who was mysteriously abducted. On his mission to save the scientist, Bond will reportedly face “a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

To learn more, fans will just have to wait for the movie’s release. No Time to Die is due in theaters in April of 2020.