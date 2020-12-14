'It's a Wonderful Life': How the Christmas Classic Was Almost James Stewart's Last Movie

✖

It's a Wonderful Life is, without question, a Christmas classic, but many don't know that it was almost James Stewart's last movie. While speaking with the Chicago Tribune, author Robert Matzen — who wrote Mission: Jimmy Stewart and the Fight for Europe — shared that Stewart had grown disenfranchised with the film industry at that point, and was ready to hang up his hat. Matzen also explained that, for Stewart, taking on the role "was a personal and professional risk."

Matzen continued, "While he was making that film, he was questioning the superficiality of Hollywood and acting in general, and Lionel Barrymore (who plays Mr. Potter) said to him, 'So, are you saying it’s more worthwhile to drop bombs on people than to entertain them?' And that really hit Stewart and was one of the things that turned him around and made him think, 'OK, I do have an important role and there are things to be done.'" It's certainly notable that Stewart found solace in Barrymore's wise words, as in the film to two men's characters were heated rivals.

Frank Capra’s

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946)

starring James Stewart, Donna Reed,

Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell,

Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi, Ward

Bond, Frank Faylen and Gloria Grahame

Stewart also felt like there were many parallels to his real life and that of his character, George Bailey. Matzen says this led to an eye-opening experience for the legendary actor. "There’s a scene in the movie where he questions his sanity and he’s got this wild look about him. That’s one scene that really struck me, watching it on the big screen."

Matzen went on to day, "And the other scene that always made me uncomfortable, but now means so much more to me, is when he’s in his living room and he’s throwing things and screaming at his kids. And his wife and children look at him like, 'Who is this man? Who is this monster?' And that is so reflective of what millions of families faced, looking at these strangers who came back from the war with this rage. Stewart played it beautifully. He just lets it out." The original black and white version of It's a Wonderful Life is currently streaming free on Amazon Prime for subscribers. It is also available to rent on the service, as well as on Apple's iTunes, and through Google Play.