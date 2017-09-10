Reports That a Woman Died Watching ‘IT’ in Theater Are False

A report was circling on Sunday that a woman had died while watching the new adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT, but it has now been debunked.

The initial report claimed that a woman in Monroe, Louisiana, experienced chest pains while watching the film. During the climax of the horror film, which won the weekend box office, she supposedly screamed, grabbed her chest and collapsed into her seat. Friends then called 911, but she was unresponsive by the time paramedics arrived.

While it’s an intense story that could also been seen a marketing gimmick to stir up more buzz for the film, it’s just plain false.

Outlets such as the Lafayette, Louisiana, radio station 93.7 The Dawg reported the story as fact, citing a story from The Sunday Post.

The Sunday Post (not to be confused with the very real Scottish newspaper of the same name) claims to be a historic newspaper based in Jackson, Mississippi, but a simple Google search proves that to be not true.

The Dawg discovered the report was false when they later called the theater to confirm the story. The theater said no such thing had happened.

While IT has been terrifying audiences all weekend, there are no reports anywhere of someone literally being scared to death while watching it.