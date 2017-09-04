‘Insidious’ Sequel Gets Title Change Ahead of Trailer Release

After three films, the Insidious franchise has followed a pretty standard format for the titles of its sequels, a trend the upcoming fourth film will apparently buck. According to the British Board of Film Classifications, a trailer for Insidious: The Last Key was rated, which hints towards an upcoming release.

Previous sequels were titled Insidious: Chapter 2 and Insidious: Chapter 3, but seeing as the upcoming film will be set before the events of the first film, it makes sense that they’d avoid any confusion by potentially referring to it as Chapter 4. However, including “The Last Key” in the title could also be confusing, as other films have included “final” or “last” as a way of signifying the end of a story arc.

In a surprise reveal at the end of Chapter 3, we learned that the events of the film actually took place before the original movie, leading to confusion amongst fans. The Last Key aims to correct those issues with the name change.

When speaking earlier this year to Daily Dead about the latest chapter, star Lin Shaye says, “It takes place right after the end of Chapter 3 when she walks off with Specs and Tucker and they’re starting their company, Spectral Sightings, and they are now living at her home. They’re like her two sons, her two bad sons.”

The new film promises much more Elise, with Shaye revealing, “You meet my family, my mother, my father. We go back to my hometown, which is in New Mexico, and so that’s where this takes place and her quest to find the bad guy that’s been haunting her.”

The film was originally slated to be released this October, giving horror fans a chance to check out the latest installment in the popular franchise just in time for Halloween. Instead, the film was pushed back to January of next year, possibly to avoid overcrowding and too much competition in the Halloween season.

Earlier this year, Get Out proved this formula to be successful, as its February opening allowed it to be the only horror film to dominate the market.

Insidious: The Last Key will land in theaters January 4, 2018.