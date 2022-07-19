'Insidious 5' Release Date Revealed

Insidious 5 was previously greenlit, and now an official release date has been revealed. According to a press release from Sony Pictures, Insidious 5 is set to debut on July 7, 2023. Additionally, series star Patrick Wilson — who plays dad Josh Lambert — is set to direct.

The new Insidious film will be a sequel to Insidious (2010) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), as Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) and Insidious: The Last Key (2018) are both prequels to the first two films. While not many details about the plot are known at this time, per a brief synopsis, Insidious 5 will "center around a now-grown Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins) as he goes off to college." While Simpkins and Wilson are set to reprise their franchise roles, it is currently unclear of Rose Byrne will return as Renai Lambert, Josh's wife and Dalton's mother.

In other recent horror movie news, Paramount+ has dropped a sinister debut trailer for Orphan: First Kill, a prequel to the cult classic horror film Orphan, from 2009. The film brings actress Isabelle Fuhrman back as Esther, a mysterious girl with violent tendencies who preys on an unsuspecting family that lost their child. In addition to Fuhrman, the new film also stars Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, and Hiro Kanagawa.

In a synopsis of the film, Paramount Pictures explains, "Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous 'child' at any cost." This film is set to debut on Paramount+, and in limited theaters, on Aug. 19. Fans can relive the dark and twisty original film anytime on the streaming service. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

Paramount+ currently has a number of great horror flicks, in addition to Orphan, including the A Quiet Place films and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a new entry in the modern horror franchise. The streamer also has Scream (2022) a sequel/reboot that premiered in theaters earlier this year. Subscribers of the streaming service can now watch the hit film anytime. Notably, Paramount+ also features the rest of the Scream franchise films as well, so fans can also check out movies 1-4 in addition to 5.