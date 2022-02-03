Patrick Wilson Gets Candid About Directing ‘Insidious 5’ (Exclusive)

A fifth Insidious film is in the works and Patrick Wilson will not only reprise his role as Josh Lambert, but the 48-year-old actor will also be directing for the first time in his career. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Wilson for his new film and asked him about making his directorial debut in Insidious 5.

“We are in pre-production now,” Wilson told PopCulture of the spring shoot. “We’ve just got our script together and looked at locations now, and we’ll start shooting that in a few months. Yeah. It’s a much different feeling, but I love all sides of filmmaking. So, it seemed like a natural progression for me. I have to imagine I’ll probably do more of it. It’s also a chance to be in one place for a longer period of time. I’m tired of going away. I’m tired of shooting in other places. So, I’m happy to shoot at home.”

A release date for the new Insidious film has not been set yet. However, according to Variety, the story picks up 10 years after the fourth film Insidious: The Lost Key, which was released in 2018. Along with Wilson directing, Scott Teems wrote the script based on the story by Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell.

In a statement in 2020, Wilson said: “I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next ‘Insidious’ installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go.”

Before fans can see Wilson in the fifth Insidious, they can see him in Moonfall with Halle Berry and John Bradley. When talking about the movie to PopCulture, Wilson said he enjoyed the time he spent with his castmates. “It was an absolute blast, Wilson revealed. “They both are obviously, so different, but such fun. It was a fun, eclectic group of people. Especially the scenes with Halle and I, we were able to really spar and go back and forth, and that takes a tremendous amount of trust. And because we didn’t know each other very well, it was like an instant relationship. You just have to dive in.”