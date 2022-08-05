Ice Cube Talks Reprising Role in Rumored Film '23 Jump Street' (Exclusive)

21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street are two films that scored over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed a combined $500 million at the box office. This has led to rumors of 23 Jump Street being made, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. If a new movie in the 21 Jump Street franchise happens, will one key character return? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ice Cube, who played Captain Dickson in both movies, reveals if he's willing to reprise his character if 23 Jump Street happens.

"Yeah, man, I had a good time with Jonah Hill, Channing [Tatum], we had fun. I think people liked the films, people like Captain Dixon," Ice Cube exclusively told PopCulture. So yeah, if they call me, I'll jump in there and do it again." According to multiple outlets, the plan was to have the 21 Jump Street franchise crossover with the Men In Black franchise. The film, which was going to be called either 23 Jump Street or MIB 23 was in development for years, but the film has now been shelved.

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One of the things that have been discussed is making the film 24 Jump Street. Back in 2019, 21 and 22 Jump Street co-director Phil Lord said the film was in development. In an interview with We Live Entertainment, Lord said, "We're reserving 23 Jump Street," after being asked about whether 24 Jump Street is in the pipeline.

After putting together a successful music career, Ice Cube made a name for himself in movies, starring in Boyz n the Hood, Friday, Anaconda, Next Friday, Three Kings, Barbershop, Friday After Next, Ride Along, Ride Along 2 and The High Note. But what is the next movie for a 53-year-old actor, rapper and film producer?

"I mean, we always doing something," Ice Cube revealed. "We got our irons in the fire, as usual. I don't want to talk about them, I want to make sure that we do what we need to do behind the scenes and that they actually get made. I have been talking about making the last Friday movie for years and we wasn't able to get that done. So, I just make it a habit of just keeping my mouth shut to till it's actually going to be made. It's actually going to come out. Because I don't like to do the fans like that."