Ice Cube Returning to Action Genre for New High-Tech Crime Thriller Movie

Ice Cube is heating up. The rapper turned actor has booked his next action film.

Produced by Captivate Entertainment’s Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner, the team behind Jason Bourne, Ice Cube will star in a high-tech crime thriller titled Before I Disappear. The film is being written by Patriots Day scribe Jash Zetumer, focusing on a clandestine high-tech version of the witness protection program. This allows the program’s clients to disappear, making seamless exits into a brand new life.

“When Ice Cube appears on screen, there is an instant credibility that is undeniable,” Smith said. “We’re excited to be working with such a talented actor on this project.”

Ice Cube appeared in an action flick as recently as January of 2017, when he reprised his role from xXx: State of the Union for xXx 3: Return of Xander Cage. Last year, Ice Cube appeared in Ride Along 2 and Barbershop: The Next Cut, with the former already developing a sequel at Universal.

The Universal-based Captive Entertainment produced The Bourne Legacy and is currently in line to develop the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-lead The Janson Directive.

A release date for Ice Cube’s Before I Disappear has not yet been announced.

