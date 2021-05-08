Hulu Movie Facing Plagiarism Accusation

✖

Hulu's upcoming movie Plan B is under scrutiny after a screenwriter on social media claimed that it was plagiarized. A user identified only as "Paige" sought help contacting entertainment lawyers late on Friday night after seeing the new trailer for Plan B. They claim that the movie lifts straight from their own 2018 film, and followers seem to agree.

Paige tweeted that "wholesale scenes, plot, characters and the title of this film were straight-up stolen from my Academy Nicholl Fellowship film, Plan B." The Don and Gee Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting is a program administered by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to foster talent in screenwriting, and the Oscars website does list a 2017 semifinalist in the program named Paige Gresty with a script titled "Plan B." In their tweet, Paige noted: "My script went around town in 2018 and it was WGA registered."

these people are thieves — 🌹 paige 🌹 (@belishabeacons) May 8, 2021

This apparently gave Paige a strong case, since follow-up tweets indicated that lawyers were getting involved. They wrote: "I have spent the past four hours on the phone with lawyers, mentors, witnesses, friends. Vacillating between total rage and shaking tears. These people didn't just steal my script — they stole my opportunity and my truth about my high school experience with my best friend."

Plan B is an upcoming Hulu original movie about two high school best friends desperately seeking out a last-minute Plan B pill. The trailer was released on Tuesday, May 8, with a release date of Friday, May 28. It was included in Hulu's promotional section for "Asian and Pacific Islander Stories" to watch during AAPI heritage month.

The version of this movie currently slated for release is credited to screenwriters Joshua Levy and Prathiksha Srinivasan. Both are known for working on Bunk'd, iZombie and Bollyweird together. Both are active on social media but so far neither has publicly answered Paige's accusations. Hulu has not made any public response either.

In all likelihood, this version of the movie will come out even as Paige's case moves forward, knowing the pace of legal proceedings like this. Paige's tweets indicated that they are moving forward with legal counsel and will be handling the rest of this off of social media. Friends in the comment section seemed to corroborate Paige's story.

As it is, Hulu's Plan B is directed by Natalie Morales and stars Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles. It is slated for release on Friday, May 28.