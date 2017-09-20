Filmmakers Explain ‘Houses October Built 2’ Caused Them to Leave Horror Behind

Committing all your time to bringing a tale of horror to life for a film can take a toll on anyone, which The Houses October Built 2 filmmakers Bobby Roe and Zack Andrews know all too well. The process of filming the horror movie affected them so much that the duo had to leave the genre behind for months, focusing instead on developing a children’s book to bring levity to their lives.

“For two years of our life, it’s just always been haunts and we even stepped away,” Roe revealed to PopCulture.com. “We tried to get away from it. We thought, ‘We need something lighthearted for six months,’ and we ended up writing a children’s book.”

The original film explored a group of friends trying to find the most frightening haunted houses in the country, which took them to a variety of places. The filmmakers went on to pursue the mysterious “Blue Skeleton” group, which resulted in a near-fatal encounter. The sequel shows some of the friends reuniting to go further into the world of haunted houses, as their original footage went viral and gained them celebrity. Their new adventures prove so dire that it could put an end to their investigations permanently.

“We did a whole Narwhal children’s book that comes out in October (Narah and the Unicorn: The Original Narwhal Story) just to kind of get away from that,” Roe added of clearing his head. “My kids can’t see anything that we do, so we had to just get away from that for a second and then come back because Halloween can be all-consuming.”

Despite the intense experiences the filmmakers suffered through while filming, the duo still love all things scary.

“Thank God Halloween is only one day of the year because we would do it all year long, and now that these haunts are opening on Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day and July 4th, you can’t hide from it,” Roe pointed out. “It’s coming, and so it might be a 365 holiday when it’s all said and done.”

The Houses October Built 2 will be unleashed in select theaters and on VOD September 22.

