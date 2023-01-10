Harry Potter: The Exhibition Takes Over Atlanta and Delivers in a Big Way (Review)

The Harry Potter franchise has grown tremendously since the first movie was released in 2001. And while the last Harry Potter film hit theatres in 2011, the franchise gets bigger every year since kids of every generation continue to be introduced to the movies and the books. Now, fans of Harry Potter can get closer to the story with Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta. PopCulture.com visited the exhibition and it's something that all fans should take in before it's too late.

Developed by Imagine Exhibitions in partner Warner Bros. Discovery Themed Entertainment, Harry Potter the Exhibition has everything featured in all eight films. From the wardrobes, props and even sets from the movie, the exhibition leaves nothing out for those who know everything about the franchise. And what's great for the kids is the exhibition is made into a game. At the start, you choose which Hogwarts house to represent — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Throughout the exhibition, you can acquire points in different ways for your house, and at the end of the tour, you can see which house scored the most points.

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

One part of the exhibition that stood out was the Quidditch area where fans can play the game. Of course, it can't be a real game since we can't fly yet, but the Quidditch area at Harry Potter: The Exhibition includes Quaffles that can be thrown into multiple hoops.

Another area that stood out is Hagrid's Hut which includes a large chair. That was a popular attraction as fans were taking multiple photos of them sitting in the chair to fit a half-giant. But one thing Harry Potter: The Exhibition did was also pay homage to the Fantastic Beast films which are prequels to the Harry Potter movies. Newt Scamander is the main character in the Fantastic Beast films and the exhibition features a section dedicated to him. In fact, fans can jump into his suitcase which features all his creatures.

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

There is also a section that shows the wands of each wizard. It was interesting to see the type of wands everyone uses, including Lord Voldemort who also has his own section in the exhibition. And at the end of the tour, there is a big retail store where fans can get shirts, sweaters, hats and key chains among other items.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is only in two places in the world as it's also located in Austria. However, the exhibition will take over Paris soon where it will undoubtedly be as popular as it is in Austria and Atlanta. There may not be another Harry Potter film hitting theatres in the near future. But Harry Potter: The Exhibition puts fans in the Harry Potter world and makes sure they never want to leave.