‘Harry Potter’ Fans Go Wild After Star Daniel Radcliffe Reunites With On-Screen Nemesis Tom Felton

Harry Potter fans got a treat on Thursday when two of the film’s stars, Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe, reunited in New York City when Felton headed to Broadway to support Radcliffe’s latest project.

Radcliffe is currently in previews for The Lifespan of a Fact at the Studio 54 Theatre, and the limited engagement play opens on Oct. 18 and runs through Jan. 13, 2019.

Felton shared a snap of the moment on his Instagram, posting a photo of the actors smiling together in Radcliffe’s dressing room.

“Go see it. He’s fantastic as per,” Felton wrote.

While Felton and Radcliffe played enemies on the big screen as Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter, respectively, the two are good friends in real life and often support one another in their various projects.

Naturally, fans were all over the moment.

“OMG!!!!!!!!!!! ICONIC,” one wrote, while another noted that the snap got them “right in the feels.”

“YOUR FATHER WILL BE HEARING OF THIS,” joked a third, alluding to Draco’s father, Lucius Malfoy, who made his dislike of Harry Potter very known in the series.

A fourth person shared that they have been fans of the two actors for years.

“I love you, OMG… Tom and dan, you have been my childhood,” they wrote.

Felton is currently in the Big Apple to promote YouTube’s Origin at Comic-Con, with the actor making time to support his former co-star in true Hogwarts fashion.

The 31-year-old recently had another Harry Potter reunion when he snapped a photo with Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione in the films, and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom.

“School mates,” wrote Felton, adding the hashtag #hogwartsalumni.

The actor spent time with Lewis again in August, joking that he was trying to convert Lewis to Slytherin house, where Felton’s Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy famously resided. Neville Longbottom, on the other hand, belonged to Gryffindor, as did Harry and Hermione.

A snap shared by Felton saw the actor attempting to give Lewis a Slytherin jacket, with Lewis looking fully unimpressed at the gift.

“See how close he was to converting…. @mattdavelewis #gryffindork,” Felton wrote.

“I can’t even go for a pint without you hounding me,” Lewis commented. “Can’t you have an Adidas bag like regular folk?! #Gryfforthewin”

Lewis posted the same photo to his own account, writing, “Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape!”

