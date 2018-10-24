‘Halloween’ 2018: Everyone Who Dies in the New Movie

The new Halloween movie debuted to record-setting numbers, with fans happy to see that the film did not tone down the brutality the series has come to be known for.

NOTE: Spoilers ahead for Halloween (2018).

Frankly, the death scenes in the new film easily rival those of other Halloween entries.

Below we have put together a list of every death featured in Halloween (2018).

Scroll down to check it out and let us know which one you thought was the most gruesome!

The Kid

The first time Michael Myers is shown actually killing someone in the new Halloween film, he kills a kid by strangling him and bashing his head on a window.

This took place after the prison bus Michael was being transported on crashed and he was freed.

THE DAD

Before taking out the son, however, it’s pretty much understood that Michael also killed his dad who was trying to figure out what happened in the road.

The Prison Guards

Michael also likely murdered some or all of the prison guards that were in charge of transporting the convicts, though it is never explicitly shown or stated other than one severely injured guard.

CONVENIENCE STORE EMPLOYEE

Another death that we don’t see happen but are shown after-the-fact is when Michael rips off a gas station clerk’s jaw and tears out his teeth.

The Mechanic

We don’t actually get to see how Michael kills the gas station mechanic, but it’s implied that the unfortunate fellow was left with a fatal head wound after Michael decides he wants the mans jumpsuit.

THE PODCAST JOURNALISTS

Dana Haines and Aaron Korey are the two British true-crime podcasters who initially hope to get Michael to speak. He doesn’t, but what he does do is hunt them down and murder them in the gas station bathroom.

Housewife

After finishing his gas station massacre, Michael once again moves on to the Haddonfield neighborhoods. His first victim is an unsuspecting woman who he kills by slicing her throat.

ELDERLY WOMAN

In a scene that brilliantly mirrors a death from Halloween II, Michael picks up a hammer and murders an old woman in her kitchen. He then picks up a butcher knife and goes on about his business.

Vicky

Vicky is a friend of Allyson — Laurie Strode’s granddaughter — and tragically meets her end when Michael hides in the home she is babysitting at and then stabs her repeatedly.

DAVE

Dave is Vicky’s boyfriend who tries to take Michael on and winds up impaled to a wall, Bob Simms-style.

Oscar

Oscar isn’t a bad guy, but he is a tad misguided, and he leads he right into the clutches of Michael who stabs him to death and impales him on an iron fence.

DEPUTY FRANK HAWKINS

According to the new franchise timeline, Deputy Hawkins was actually the officer to arrest Michael after his Halloween night slaughter in 1978. He is one of the only characters in the film not killed by Michael, rather the surprisingly nefarious Dr. Sartain takes his life.

Dr. Sartain

Speaking of Dr. Sartain, he eventually gets his comeuppance when Michael curb-stops his head into much like rotting pumpkin.

THE COPS

After killing Dr. Sartain, Michael then kills the police officers ordered to guard Laurie’s home and turns one of them into a human Jack-o’-lantern.

Ray Nelson

Michael’s final kill of the film is also probably one of the most depressing ones, as he murders Laurie’s son-in-law Ray, who is a pretty nice and funny guy and certainly sets up the amazing Strode women for the heaping helping of retribution they serve him up right back.

MICHAEL MYERS (?)

While its widely assumed — based in part on the end credits breathing sound — that Michael is not dead, the end of the film leaves the slasher-film icon in quite a fatal predicament.

Halloween (2018) is now playing in theaters everywhere.