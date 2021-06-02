Hallmark Releases Christmas in July 2021 Schedule

If you can't believe it's already June, we're right there with you, but Hallmark is moving up the calendar even faster with its Christmas in July programming, the schedule for which was officially announced this week. Beginning on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on June 25 and continuing on the Hallmark Channel from July 9-July 31, the event will feature a number of holiday favorites as well as a brand-new movie, Crashing Through the Snow, starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie.

"Maggie (Acker) and her ex-husband, Jeff (Kristian Bruun), have always been friends first," the synopsis reads, via TV Insider. "When Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin), spontaneously invites Maggie along to their Christmas getaway in Aspen, she jumps at the chance to spend a Yuletide holiday away with her two daughters. Although Maggie feels like a third wheel crashing their Christmas, she’s not alone as Kate’s hapless brother, Sam (Christie), shows up unannounced with a plan. Always seeming to live in Kate’s shadow, Sam, for once, wants to come out ahead, and he convinces Maggie that, together, they can compete with Kate and make this Christmas the best one ever. Neither of them is adequately prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead — or the feelings they develop for one another."

