‘Gotti’ Movie Takes Aim at Critics in New Promo

The new John Travolta film Gotti is taking aim at critics with a new promo that encourages fans to see the movie for themselves.

In the promo, the filmmakers accuse critics of putting out a “hit” on the film before calling them trolls “behind a keyboard.”

“Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it,” a caption on the post read. “The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself!”

Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it… The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself! pic.twitter.com/K6a9jAO4UH — Gotti Film (@Gotti_Film) June 19, 2018

A number of the film’s fans took to commenting on the post, with one person saying that “it’s such a good movie.”

“I don’t give a [rats a—] what the film critics say…I never did…they shot down Rocky and it won best picture,” another fan fired off. “I’m going to see Gotti ……it’s my coin not theirs.”

I think we might all find out very soon something definitely wrong lol I thought the movie was really good and Travolta was great 👍 — Bella Anima (@angela214) June 19, 2018

According to one fan, the audience at a showing they attended was “clapping when it was over,” and even “gave it a standing ovation.”

“Scarface with Pacino got bad reviews across the board when it came out, it’s now considering [sic] a classic,” someone else stated. “I’m hearing audiences have given this a standing ovation in some theaters….who cares what critics say!!”

Thats what happens when u allow cancer sites like rotten tomatoes to thrive hollywood. These critics have gotten so boldface & stink that they go as far to tell d public NOT to watch certain movies they dislike, after they got to see em for free. Thats why cinema tic sales drop. — Daami ✊😌 (@daamiedwards) June 19, 2018

The film’s claim that fans loved the film even though critics hated it seems to stem from the fact that Gotti has a 0 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but managed a current audience score of 74 percent.

To date, 26 official film critics have reviewed the film and not one of them has given it a positive score.

“Starring in this mobster biopic that deserves to get whacked is an offer Travolta should have refused,” said Rolling Stone film reviewer Peter Travers. “Insane testimonials from Gotti supporters at the end are as close as this s—show will ever get to good reviews.”

On the contrary, fans have reportedly showed up ot the site in droves, sharing positive reviews and gushing about Gotti.

“I thought this was an honest portrayal and enjoyed the film. John Travolta did a good job portraying John Gotti,” said one fan. “I would recommend this film to all.”

If you want to find out for yourself just how Gotti holds up, you can find local show times here at Fandango.