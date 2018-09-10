‘Glass’ Official Trailer No. 2 Released

The second trailer for Glass, the forthcoming M. Night Shyamalan film starring Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and James McAvoy has been released.

[Please note: There will be spoilers below for the films Split and Unbreakable. Read on at your own risk.]

While it doesn’t feature an abundance of new footage, the trailer still perfectly conveys the intense tone of the film and gives fans a great look at all the characters.

In addition to Jackson, Willis, and McAvoy, Glass also stars Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor-Joy, who reprises the role she played in 2016’s Split.

While the specifics of Glass are being mostly withheld, Shyamalan has made no secret of the fact that it is the third film in a narrative he began way back in the year 2000 with Unbreakable.

Split surprised fans two years ago by revealing a connection to the film, and then shortly thereafter the filmmaker announced his plans to expand the story.

In a 2017 interview with A.V. Club, Shyamalan spoke about some of his creative choices, specifically the idea of “an obsession with home” as evident in films of his such as Signs, The Village, and The Visit.

“I don’t know why, but certainly many filmmakers return to the same tropes over and over. Maybe they’re trying to work out something? For me, I find it endlessly interesting, the family dynamic. Taking something extraordinary and pitting that against a family dynamic—that’s great for me,” he explained. “Maybe it has something to do with the way I live. Maybe if I was unmarried and I was dating constantly, I’d write about a dude who dates a lot of women. [Laughs.]”

“You write what you know. I mean, you can see, the girls who star in [Split] are 18, 19, 20 years old—my daughters’ age. When I wrote Abigail Breslin’s part in Signs, that’s how old my daughter was. They were both 5 years old,” he went on to reveal. “I [tried to write] how she thinks and how she dreams. You know, ‘Is she connected to something that I’m not aware of?’ Those thoughts go through your head.”

Speaking about the “reverse” in Split, regarding how the two main characters come from fractured homes, Shyamalan elaborated that this is an exploration of “what happens if the home environment is the tormentor.”

“That’s true in both of their cases—one with the mom, the other with an uncle,” he continued. “If the thing that was supposed to be your strength—because you find your power from that family dynamic—is flipped, and you’re shattered by that dynamic. And you have these two people meet that can see that in each other.”

Glass is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 18, 2019.