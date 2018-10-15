‘Game of Thrones’ Star Richard Madden May Helm New ‘James Bond’ Film

Former Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden is reportedly the current top contender to take over the James Bond franchise from Daniel Craig.

Uproxx reports that — even though rumors of Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston stepping in have swirled — Madden is now said the new lead choice for producers.

“Richard Madden is set to be offered the chance to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, according to industry sources,” Uproxx quoted a source as saying. “It is understood that Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer at Eon Productions who has the final say on all Bond characters, is likely to approach Madden in the next few days.”

“It’s seriously looking like he is going to get the job,” a separate source close the Bond franchise said. “Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role.”

Madden is most well-known for playing Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, but has also appeared in other TV shows like Medici: Masters of Florence and Bodyguard, which is reportedly the role that moved him to the top the producers’ Bond list.

He has also starring in a handful of films, such as Disney’s live-action Cinderella remake, as well as the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.

While Madden may not have been the first name that 007 fans thought of when considering who could play the next James Bond, he certainly has the charm and charisma to play the role likely similar to how Pierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton did.

If Madden does sign on to the franchise, he will not be the only new addition to the join the 007 universe, as it was recently announced that director Cary Joji Fukunaga will be directing Bond 25, which is scheduled to be Craig’s last outing as the British super-spy.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

Fukunaga would be recognizable to fans from his work on TV shows such as True Detective and Netflix’s Maniac, as well as films such as Jane Eyre and Beasts of No Nation.

His involvement with the film series came after previously-announced director Danny Boyle exited the project.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. (2/2) — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

The 25th Bond film is currently untitled, but will land in theatres on Feb. 14 2020.