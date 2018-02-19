Visit the Real Camp Crystal Lake This Friday the 13th With New Tour

Thanks to advancements in the internet’s spread of knowledge and access to GPS systems, a burgeoning element of fandom is visiting the real locations behind some of your favorite movies. One snag in the case of Friday the 13th is that the fictional Camp Crystal Lake is actually a functioning camp for Boy Scouts, Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco. On October 13, the most devout Friday the 13th fans will have the chance to visit the unique location and see where the franchise was born.

According to the camp’s official site, this event is “a fundraising event for a non-profit Scout camp, we truly appreciate your generosity in purchasing a ticket. This fundraiser will go a long way in preserving these historic structures for generations to come.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the site:

“Ever since the first Friday the 13th movie was filmed at No-Be, we have received countless requests from movie fans to visit the camp. Since the safety of our youth campers is priority #1, we do not allow non-Scout visitors at any time.

“This rule was relaxed for the first time ever on Friday, May 13th, 2011 – the date of the first camp tour. Feedback on the first tour was overwhelmingly positive. Every attendee had a great time and most said they would consider attending a future tour. The second tour was held on Friday, September 13th, 2013, selling out in 8 minutes with 5 times the number of attendees. The third and largest tour took place on Friday, November 13th, 2015 and sold out within seconds. The response from these tours were once again overwhelmingly positive.”

Considering how quickly these tours sell out and how unique this opportunity is for fans willing to travel to Hardwick, NJ, you’ll want to snag your tickets ASAP.

According to Bloody Disgusting, “Tickets will be announced in two groups:

“Group 1) To show our appreciation for our most dedicated fans, the first group of tickets will be announced via email to anyone that has made a minimum $50 souvenir purchase in our online shop between January 1st, 2017 and 7am the day the tickets go on sale. ($50 minimum not including shipping).

“Group 2) After that, the remainder of the tickets will be announced to our general mailing list. You can join the mailing list here. Please note that tour announcements will only be made on the mailing list and will not be posted anywhere else.”

Make sure to head to the camp’s official site for all the details and keep Friday, October 13 clear for this unique experience!