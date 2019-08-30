Freeform Unveils ’31 Days of Halloween’ Schedule

It’s the dog days of summer, and Freeform is gearing up for the spookiest month of the year. On Thursday, the network unveiled the lineup for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming, which will kick off on Oct. 1 with a few nostalgic scares.

This year’s round of haunted films will include the classics The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, and a bewitching 27 airings of Hocus Pocus, which will air all day on Halloween. In addition, several new films are making their way into the mix, including Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2, and the first three Scream films.

Following on the success of last year’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, this year’s lineup will also include a new original special, 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest. Set to be taped at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 12, the special is described as a “celebration of Halloween’s biggest pop culture moments” that will “honor the icons of the season as we celebrate the most beloved movies, television shows and musical artists who have become synonymous with Halloween.”

Keep scrolling to see the full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.

10/1 – 10/3

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. – Monster House

5:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monster’s Inc.

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus



Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless – Freeform Premiere

12:00 p.m. – Monster House

2:05 p.m. – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House – Freeform Premiere

4:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon – Freeform Premiere



Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. – ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

10/4 – 10/6

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins – Freeform Premiere

11:30 a.m. – Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus



Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. – ParaNorman

9:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:10 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

1:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. – Goosebumps – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – Monster House



Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. – Monster House

11:30 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. – Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

10/7 – 10/9

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)



Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. – Iron Man



Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. – Iron Man

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

10/10 – 10/12

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. – Monster House

3:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!



Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. – Scared Shrekless

11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

2:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas



Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

12:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

6:00 p.m. – Scream – Freeform Premiere

8:40 p.m. – Scream 2 – Freeform Premiere

11:20 p.m. – Scream 3 – Freeform Premiere

10/13 – 10/15

Sunday, Oct. 13

7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

10:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus



Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. – Matilda

5:50 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania



Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. – Matilda

1:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

10/16 – 10/18

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon



Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 a.m. – ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)

5:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed



Friday, Oct. 18

11:00 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:00 p.m. – National Treasure

3:00 p.m. – Scream

5:40 p.m. – Scream 2

8:20 p.m. – Scream 3

10/19 – 10/21

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. – ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

4:15 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. – Ghostbusters II



Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values



Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. – Goosebumps

10/22 – 10/25

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m. – Monster House

2:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. – Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed



Wednesday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon



Thursday, Oct. 24

11:00 a.m. – Matilda

1:10 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

3:40 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus



Friday, Oct. 25

11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

10/26 – 10/28

Saturday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. – Monster House

9:10 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus



Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

9:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)



Monday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Scream

5:40 p.m. – Scream 2

8:20 p.m. – Scream 3

10/29 – 10/31

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. – Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania



Wednesday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus



Thursday, Oct. 31 – Hocus Pocus Marathon!

11:30 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus