Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' Schedule Revealed for 2022 Season
Spooky season is upon us, and Halloween-ready titles are about to be running amuck on Freeform! To kick off the unofficial start of spooky season on Thursday, Sept. 2, Freeform unveiled its annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, promising a spellbinding good time throughout October as Halloween lovers count down the days to All Hallows Eve.
Of course, no October would be complete without a little Hocus Pocus.Following the premiere of the sequel film Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ on Sept. 30, the cable network's annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup features 13 showings of Hocus Pocus, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The film will begin showing on Oct. 1, with 12 additional showings scattered throughout the month.
Aside from Hocus Pocus, 2022's most frequently programmed films include Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and Beetlejuice, all classic spooky season viewing options. New to this year's schedule are Jordan Peele's Get Out, 2018's Halloween, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, and Happy Death Day and its followup Happy Death Day 2U, films that will mostly be playing during the later hours of the night and early morning hours. Elsewhere in the month, viewers can expect to see Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2, Edward ScissorHands, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes, and 1984's Ghostbusters and 2016's Ghostbusters, as well as Ghostbusters II, among others.
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween event kikcs off on Saturday, Oct. 1, with titles airing daily through Monday, Oct. 31. Keep scrolling to see the complete 2022 31 Nights of Halloween schedule (all times are in ET).
Week of Oct. 1
Saturday, Oct. 1
7:00a.m.- Edward ScissorHands
9:10 a.m.- The Witches (1990)
11:20 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:25 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:05 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
5:10 p p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:25 p.m. – Beetlejuice
11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
9:10 a.m. - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
10:10 a.m. – Halloweentown
12:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
2:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
4:25 p.m. – Maleficent
6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice
8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
10:45 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
Week of Oct. 3
Monday, Oct. 3
1:00 p.m. – Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 4
11:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
4:30 p.m. – Edward ScissorHands
7:00 p.m. – Maleficent
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Wednesday, Oct. 5
12:00 p.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
2:00 p.m. – Madagascar
4:00 p.m. - Hotel Transylvania
6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 6
11:00 a.m. – Madagascar
1:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
3:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. – Halloweentown
9:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Friday, Oct. 7
10:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless
11:00 a.m. – Shrek Forever After
1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy
12:00 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
Saturday, Oct. 8
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
10:00 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
5:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:20 p.m. – Maleficent
11:25 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Sunday, Oct. 9
7:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:35 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:05 a.m. – Ghostbusters II
2:40 p.m. – Beetlejuice
4:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:55 p.m. – Freeform Premiere Get Out
9:25 p.m. – Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)
11:55 p.m – Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place
Week of Oct. 10
Monday, Oct. 10
11:30 a.m. – A Quiet Place
1:40 p.m. – Get Out
4:15 p.m. – Halloween (2018)
6:50 p.m. – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day
9:25 p.m. – Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 11
12:30 p.m. – Maleficent
2:30 p.m. – The House with a Clock in its Walls
5:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 12
10:30 a.m. – The House with a Clock in its Walls
1:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
3:00 p.m. - Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 13
10:30 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
12:30 p.m – Edward Scissorhands
3:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
6:00 p.m. - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
7:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 14
10:30 a.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m – Family Guy
5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – Family Guy
Saturday, Oct. 15
7:00a/6:00c – Hook
10:15 a.a – How to Train Your Dragon 2
12:25 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2:25 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!
2:55 p.m. - Scared Shrekless
3:25 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
5:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
11:50 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sunday, Oct. 16
7:00 a.m. – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10 a.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
10:45 a.m. – Scared Shrekless
11:15 a.m. – Shrek Forever After
1:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
3:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. – Maleficent
11:55 p.m.- The Witches
Week of Oct. 17
Monday, Oct. 17
12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
5:05 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Pop 'N Knowledge Double Feature
7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 18
10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
3:30 p.m. – Fright Night (2011)
6:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
Pop 'N Knowledge
9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 19
10:30 a.m. – Fright Night (2011)
1:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
4:00 p.m. – Maleficent
6:00 p.m. - Beetlejuice
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 20
11:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
1:00 p.m. – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
3:00 p.m. – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
7:00 p.m. - Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
Friday, Oct. 21
10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. - Family Guy
5:00 p.m. - Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. – 11:00p/10:00c – Family Guy
12:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Saturday, Oct. 22
7:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
9:00 a.m. – Maleficent
11:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
7:15 p.m. – Beetlejuice
9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. – The House with a Clock in its Walls
Sunday Oct. 23
7:00 a.m. – The House with a Clock in its Walls
9:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
3:10 p.m. - Beetlejuice
5:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:25 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.
9:30 p.m. – Monsters University
12:00 a.m. – Shrek Forever After
Week of Oct. 24
Monday, Oct. 24
12:00 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
5:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
9:00 p.m. – Maleficent
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 25
10:30 a.m. - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:00 p.m. – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
3:00 p.m. – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 26
12:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
2:00 p.m. - Hotel Transylvania
4:00p p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 27
11:00 a.m. – Ready or Not
1:00 p.m. – Maleficent
3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00 a.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Friday, Oct. 28
10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
1:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Family Guy
12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – The Office
Saturday, Oct. 29
7:00 a.m. – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10 a.m. – Edward Scissorhands
11:40 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
1:40 p.m. – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
3:35 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:40 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:25 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 30
7:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
9:05 a.m. - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
10:45 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:50 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:05 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:15 p.m. – Maleficent
11:20 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Halloween Day
Monday, Oct. 31
10:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
5:00 p.m. - Maleficent
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes