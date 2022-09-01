Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' Schedule Revealed for 2022 Season

Spooky season is upon us, and Halloween-ready titles are about to be running amuck on Freeform! To kick off the unofficial start of spooky season on Thursday, Sept. 2, Freeform unveiled its annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, promising a spellbinding good time throughout October as Halloween lovers count down the days to All Hallows Eve.

Of course, no October would be complete without a little Hocus Pocus.Following the premiere of the sequel film Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ on Sept. 30, the cable network's annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup features 13 showings of Hocus Pocus, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The film will begin showing on Oct. 1, with 12 additional showings scattered throughout the month.

Aside from Hocus Pocus, 2022's most frequently programmed films include Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and Beetlejuice, all classic spooky season viewing options. New to this year's schedule are Jordan Peele's Get Out, 2018's Halloween, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, and Happy Death Day and its followup Happy Death Day 2U, films that will mostly be playing during the later hours of the night and early morning hours. Elsewhere in the month, viewers can expect to see Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2, Edward ScissorHands, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes, and 1984's Ghostbusters and 2016's Ghostbusters, as well as Ghostbusters II, among others.

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween event kikcs off on Saturday, Oct. 1, with titles airing daily through Monday, Oct. 31. Keep scrolling to see the complete 2022 31 Nights of Halloween schedule (all times are in ET).