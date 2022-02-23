Foo Fighters Singer Dave Grohl Reveals Story Behind John Carpenter Cameo in ‘Studio 666’ (Exclusive)

On Friday, the Foo Fighters are premiering their brand new horror-comedy movie Studio 666, which features several high-profile cameos, including one from the Master of Horror himself, John Carpenter. PopCulture.com sat down for an exclusive virtual interview with a few band members, and the band’s founding frontman Dave Grohl revealed the crazy story behind Carpenter’s involvement.

“The craziest cameo is John Carpenter. This is the craziest one of the whole film. So in the film, John Carpenter is [the] recording engineer that comes to record us,” Grohl told PopCulture.com, further explaining how the Halloween director came to hop on-board their bloody rock ‘n roll gorefest. “But how it happened was, our lighting designer guy Dan, who’s been with us for decades, also did lights for John Carpenter when John Carpenter went out and performed his music in front of live audiences. So when we told Dan we were making a horror film, Dan says, ‘Oh, my God, you should ask John Carpenter if he’ll make an appearance.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, there’s no way he’s going to do this.’ So, I just totally cold emailed him like, ‘Hi, my name’s Dave Grohl, I’m in a band called The Foo Fighters. We’re making a horror film. I know Dan, we have a mutual friend.’”

Despite Grohl believing he wouldn’t hear back, it turns out that fate had aligned for the pair more than a decade ago to make way for this moment. “John Carpenter emails back and says, ‘Actually, you took my kid out on the road 15 years ago.’ His son, Daniel. He said, ‘You took him out on the road. You treated him nice. So not only will I be in your film, but I’ll also write the theme.’ That’s how that happened.”

Studio 666 is a hilarious and violent meta-horror flick starring the Foo Fighters as themselves. The band holds up in a Los Angeles home to write and record their new album. But things come undone in the most brutal ways when an evil spirit inhabiting the house begins to take over their recording process. In addition to Carpenter, the movie also features cameos from Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte, comedian Whitney Cummings, American Idol judge Lionel Richie, and Slayer guitarist Kerry King. Studio 666 opens in theaters on Friday, Feb. 25.