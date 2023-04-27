'Flashdance' Director Adrian Lyne Reflects on Iconic Movie's 40th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Flashdance, the iconic 1983 music-infused romance drama movie, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. To mark the momentous occasion, Paramount Pictures has released the film on newly remastered 4K Ultra HD, as approved by director Adrian Lyne. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Lyne, who spent some time reflecting on his iconic movie.

Flashdance stars Jennifer Beals as Alex, an 18-year-old with a profound passion for dance, who works as a welder by day and an exotic dancer by night. As she fiercely pursues her dream of joining the Pittsburgh Conservatory of Dance, Alex embarks on a journey of deeper self-discovery and love. When asked about the film's cast, Lyne noted that, while the film's cast would go on to big things, in 1983 the "star power" for Flashdance was fairly minimal "other than Michael Nouri," who played Alex's boss and love interest, Nick Hurley. "They wouldn't have made the movie without him. He had something on TV, on television at that time I think, that was very popular."

He then went on to share, "I saw everybody under the sun for the Jennifer Beals [role]... And when I saw the movie a couple of days ago, I hadn't seen it for 15 years, I was pleased about her. I think it's a kind of a slim plot, if you like, the idea of a welder being a ballet dancer... But I think that she managed to help to make that work. She had a nice vulnerable quality that I think you get away with it."

It would not be a stretch to say that when most people think of Flashdance, it is, understandably, the film's visually engaging dance sequences that come to mind first. A big part of putting together the look of Flashdance came from Lyne's love of legendary filmmaker and choreographer Bob Fosse, who Lyne was able to meet because of the movie. "It meant a lot," Lyne said of their first meeting. "I mean, I met him because he liked the movie and he wanted to meet."

Lyne then revealed that he made a confession to Fosse at the time. "I said, 'You know, I stole your lighting.' And he said, 'I know...' He was sweet." Elaborating, Lyne explained that the most iconic sequence in Flashdance, when Beals drops a bucket of water on herself, is the most glaring example of where he used elements of Fosse's lighting style. "I used a follow spot, which is a very hard light, on the wet scene when we did the wet scene to make the drops, the water drops very, very sharp. He had done that in Lenny, when he used Dustin Hoffman, he used a follow spot on that. So that was great to meet him. It was marvelous."

In addition to the beautiful imagery, Flashdance would be nothing without its incredible soundtrack, which features the Academy Award-winning Irene Cara song "Flashdance... What a Feeling," and the fan-favorite track "Maniac," by Michael Sembello. "On that particular tune, I worked very closely with Phil Ramone, who was the music producer," Lyne revealed.

He continued, "I remember, before working with him in the studio, I'd seen or listened to a band called Kraftwerk, which is a German group... They had a motif in the rhythm section. It was like a bell... I played it to him and I said, 'Let's steal this.' He thought it was a good idea, so we did."

Finally, discussing what he believes modern generations can glean from the story of Flashdance, Lyne offered, "The idea of, if you give up on your dream then you're f—ed. Do you know what I mean?" He then added, "Over the years, people have said the movie did help them stick with something that they were going to give up. So... I'm pleased about that. That's good."

Flashdance is now available to own on 4K UHD with Blu-Ray and digital. Additionally, the film will return to select theaters on April 26th and 30th. Tickets for this special engagement presented by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices.

