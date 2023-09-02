'Ferrari' Trailer: Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz Clash in Michael Mann's Biopic

Adam Driver is portraying an iconic figure in his next movie. This week, Neon released the teaser trailer for the film Ferrari, which is directed by Michael Mann. Driver stars as Ezo Ferrari, the Italian race car driver and entrepreneur who founded the Ferrari automobile. The trailer shows Enzo clashing with Laura Ferrari, played by Penélope Cruz. Ferrari made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday and will be released nationwide on Christmas Day.

"Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957," the official synopsis states."Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950's Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for their one son. Ferrari struggles with the acknowledgment of another. His drivers' lust to win pushes them out to the edge. He wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia."

Ferrari also stars Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O'Connell and Patrick Dempsey. Critics who have seen the film seem to enjoy it as it has earned a 75 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Driver attended the screening of the movie at the Venice Film Festival as he was granted permission from SAG-AFTRA to be part of the festivities despite the ongoing strike.

"Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — this is pre-negotiations — the dream version of SAG's wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can't?" Driver asked the press, per Variety. "And every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has met the terms of the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with, and the others are not."

The one thing Driver didn't do while filming Ferrari was drive a Ferrari. When speaking to reporters, Driver explained why he was not allowed to step into the sports luxury car. "They wouldn't let me drive the cars for insurance reasons," he said per Collider. "They don't trust me with small pieces of equipment. Big pieces of equipment like sandwiches they'll let me handle."