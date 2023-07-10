'Ferrari' Movie Starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz Reveals Release Date

An upcoming movie about Enzo Ferrari has a release date. According to Variety, Neon acquired the film Ferrari, and it will be released in theatres nationwide on Christmas Day. Michael Mann directed the film that stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and Penélope Cruz as his wife, Laura Ferrari. The rest of the cast includes Shailene Woodley, Jack O'Connell, Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey and Gabriel Leone.

Ferrari takes place in the summer of 1957 and follows Enzo Ferrari as he deals with the potential bankruptcy of his company, his challenging marriage and the death of his son. This leads to him risking everything on one race, the Mille Miglia which is a 1,000-mile trek across Italy.

"Michael Mann, one of the most innovative and influential filmmakers in American cinema, was moved by the power of this intensely dramatic story to persist for years to bring it to the big screen," Neon founder Tom Quinn said. "'Ferrari' reaffirms Neon's continued commitment to supporting visionary auteurs who push the boundaries of cinema. Working with Michael Mann on 'Ferrari' is a dream come true for Neon."

Mann is one of the most respected directors in Hollywood. In his career, the 80-year-old has earned, four Academy Award nominations and two Emmy Award wins. This will be Mann's first film he directed since Blackhat in 2015. He's no stranger to the sports world since he directed and wrote the 2021 boxing biopic Ali. Some of Mann's notable work includes The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, The Insider, Collateral and Miami Vice.

Driver will be appearing in his second film of 2023 with Ferrari. Earlier this year, the 39-year-old actor starred in the sci-fi film 65 which is now streaming on Netflix. Previously, Driver starred in the 2022 Netflix film White Noise and is known for playing Ben Solo/ Kylo Ren in the last three Star Wars movies.

Cruz is a Hollywood legend, earning four Academy Award nominations and one win for work in the film Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Last year, the 49-year-old actress earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Parallel Mothers. This will be Cruz'sf first and only movie of 2023 after starring in three films last year, including On the Fringe and The 355.