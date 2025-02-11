‘Fast and Furious’ Actor Dies: Peter Navy Tuiasosopo Was 61

Peter Navy Tuiasosopo, a veteran TV and film actor who starred in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, as well as shows including New Girl and NCIS, has died. Tuiasosopo’s son, Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo, announced on Facebook Monday that the actor died earlier that day at the age of 61.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16am,” Manoah wrote. “My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here. We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain. His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt.”

A cause of death was not disclosed in the post, but Manoah later told TMZ that his father died in Phoenix, Arizona as a result of heart complications. He said his father was “a trailblazer for Polynesian actors in Hollywood.”

Born in San Pedro, California, Tuiasosopo had a brief stint in the NFL, first singing with the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent in 1987 before later joining the Los Angeles Rams’ replacement team, according to the New York Post. He was officially re-signed to the team in 1988 and again in 1989, but was released both times before the start of the NFL season.

He went on to launch his acting career in 1991 when he starred as Manumana “the Slender” in the sports comedy film Necessary Roughness, and went on to add dozens of credits to his name. On the film front, Tuiasosopo starred as a bodyguard in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. He also starred as Willie Dumaine opposite John Cena’s Danny Fisher in the 2009 action film 12 Rounds. His other big screen credits include Batman & Robin, BASEketball, Charlie’s Angels, Austin Powers in Gold Member, and The Scorpion King, among numerous others, per his IMDb profile.

Tuiasosopo also enjoyed an impressive TV career. He made his small screen debut opposite Adam West as detective Al Hamoki in 1993’s Danger Theatre. He also starred as the custodian and ex-sumo wrestler Yoshi Nakamura in the Disney series Kickin’ It, guest starred as Charles Kang/Chucky Bang in NCIS, and recurred as “Big Bob” in the Zooey Deschanel-led series New Girl. He also guest starred on series including Mob City, Ray Donovan, black-ish, Mayans M.C., and Magnum P.I., which marked his most recent credit in a 2021 episode.

His son said that his family is currently in the process of planning a celebration of life and will announce details at a later time. He also expressed his gratitude “for your thoughts and prayers and ask for your continued support through this tough and emotional time.”