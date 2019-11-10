‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Is Not Happy People Are Spoiling Her New Movie ‘Last Christmas’

Emilia Clarke, the star of the new holiday-themed romantic comedy Last Christmas, is sick of people online trying to spoil the film’s unexpected plot twist. Ever since previews for the movie were released in August, writers and fans have been sharing their theories. In an interview with IndieWire, Clarke called it spoke out about it.

“It’s bloody annoying. Frustrating,” Clarke said. “It’s more complicated than people are guessing.”

“Emma [Thompson] and Greg [Wise] wrote this script together, but they sent the script to all of their friends, and it was only ready when their friends didn’t see the twist coming and couldn’t guess until it happens, so that’s where it comes from,” she said.

There is definitely a plot twist in the film, but in her review of the movie PopCulture.com’s Tania Hussain writes that it’s hard to predict.

“While anything more plot-related would head into spoiler territory, the film, co-written by Clarke’s co-star and on-screen mother, Emma Thompson, offers up a twist that is far more nuanced than audiences might be expecting,” she wrote.

“Though Last Christmas sticks to some of the genre’s prior tropes, it outdoes the norm through a multitude of layers and credible performances that are genuine and scarce in the usual holiday films produced,” she continued.

Clarke also addressed the current spoiler culture with regards to Game of Thrones, in which she played Daenerys Targaryen.

“I’m careful with what the way that I’m wording this, but it’s no surprise, it’s common knowledge that the state of our world at the moment is scared and confused and there’s a lot of stuff going on that’s completely out of our control,” she said. “So when it comes to signing petitions to reshoot the last season of a very popular TV show, or whether it’s spoiling a goddamn Christmas rom-com, people are able to do something about that.”

“That’s something within their own control, unlike the rather turbulent political environment that we seem to be living in,” she said, attempting to understand why some people are obsessed with spoilers. “Our world’s literally on fire, so I think that there’s a lot of things outside of people’s control, so when it comes to this kind of stuff, they can do something with it and want to. It’s done with so much fervor, it’s done with a huge amount of energy and all that is, is misdirected energy.”

Last Christmas hit theaters on Friday and is now showing nationwide.

