Elvira Gets All-New Vinyl Figure From Funko

Of all of the iconic horror hosts through history, Elvira definitely has the biggest…well, personality. The Mistress of the Dark is such a big personality, in fact, that she’s getting her own 5″ vinyl figure from Funko as a part of their “Rock Candy” collection.

Per Funko’s site:

“The Mistress of the Dark is the newest addition to the Rock Candy line! This 5” vinyl figure features Elvira showing off her classic black gown and posing with some attitude. Add her to your collection this Summer!”

The site also mentions that the figure will be available in September.

In addition to the 5″ vinyl figure, Elvira can be found in the upcoming line of Pint Size Heroes: Horror, alongside many other of horrors most iconic personalities.

Per Funko’s site:

“They might be frightening and spooky, but we can’t resist how cute they are! Our newest series of Pint Size Heroes comes from some of your favorite horror movies and shows. This series features Jason Voorhees, Beetlejuice, Chucky, Carrie, Elvira and many more! Collect them all this Summer.”

The site claims these figures will be available in August.

In addition to the figures they specifically name, we can spot Hellraiser‘s Pinhead, H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu, It‘s Pennywise, Halloween‘s Michael Myers, a Gremlin, Carrie, and Krampus.

Elvira, also known as Cassandra Peterson, gained her notoriety in the ’80s as the host of Movie Macabre. Prior to her hosting gigs, Peterson studied and performed comedy, as well as served as a showgirl in Las Vegas.

In 1981, the host of the show Fright Night, which would show viewers sci-fi and horror B-movies, passed away, leaving a spot open for a host. The producers decided to go with a female host, allowing Peterson to develop the persona however she wanted after being cast.

For her look, she paid homage to previous horror host Vampira with a tight-fitting black gown, with Peterson opting to have a famously low-cut neckline. The actress added a ditzy “Valley Girl” persona to the sexy appearance and Elvira was born.

Known for her sarcasm and sexual innuendos while mocking the B-movies, the character became so popular that she even earned her own feature-length movie, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The character went on to inspire comic books, calendars, pinball machines, and more.

With the wide variety of streaming services and availability of obscure horror and sci-fi films, the concept of a horror host has become a thing of the past, but that hasn’t stopped people from wanting any Elvira merchandise they can get.