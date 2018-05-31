Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’ Sets May 2019 Release Date

An Elton John biopic is reportedly less than a year away, as Paramount Pictures announced that May 17, 2019 is the expected release date.

The movie, titled Rocketman, is directed by Dexter Fletcher. Just last month it got a finance and distribution deal, according to a report by The Wrap, meaning it is well on its way. Elton John himself is producing the movie, through his Rocket Pictures along with Marv Films and Matthew Vaughn. The script was written by Lee Hall.

In the movie, the iconic singer will be played by Taron Egerton, best known for his starring role in the Kingsman franchise. Back in 2012, John mentioned that he hoped Justin Timberlake would play him in a movie one day. Tom Hardy had also been discussed as a possibility.

Rocketman may face some competition at the box office. Next year on May 17, John Wick: Chapter 3 also hits theaters. Other releases planned for that day include The Sun Is Also a Star by Yara Shahidi and A Dog’s Journey.

John has been in the headlines all week after he performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding reception on Saturday. The singer was seen welling up at the royal wedding ceremony, and he performed shortly after at the lunchtime reception.

Hosted by Queen Elizabeth II herself, the first reception included about 600 guests. John sang four songs for the occasion, including “Tiny Dancer.”

John was a famous admirer of Princess Diana. After her passing in 1997, he sang his song “Candle in the Wind” at her funeral, and the song went on to become an unofficial anthem of her life.

Just last year, John recalled his blow-out fight with Princess Diana shortly before she died.

“She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me,” he said. “I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me.”

“We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end,” he continued. “It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled. And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”

The royal wedding was one of the biggest TV events of the year. Despite the time difference, about 29 million Americans tuned in live to the coverage, some of which began at 4 a.m. on a Saturday.