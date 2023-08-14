'Elemental': Ember's Mom Rejects Wade in Deleted Scene (Exclusive Clip)





Elemental was a big hit for Disney and Pixar in movie theatres as the film has made close to $450 million at the box office worldwide. And now fans can relive the magic as the animated film will be released on all major digital platforms on Aug. 15 as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 26. PopCulture.com obtained a deleted scene of Elemental that will be featured in the home entertainment release. In the clip, Ember (Leah Lewis) tells her parents that she met a guy, who is Wade (Mamoudou Athie) when the parents find out that Wade is a water element, the mom, Cinder (Shila Ommi) is not happy with Ember and rejects Wade. However, Ember's father, Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen) is more accepting since he trusts Ember.

"Elemental is an original feature film set in Element City, where residents of Fire, Water, Earth and Air live together," the official synopsis states. "The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in."

Lewis, Athie, Ommi and Carmen star in the film along with Wendi McClendon-Covey, Catherine O'Hara, Mason Wertheimer, Joe Pera and Jason Whitlock Jr. Elemental is directed by Peter Sohn who also directed the 2015 Disney and Pixar film The Good Dinosaur.

In an interview with Collider, Lewis talked about the challenges of working on Elemental. "You think that you just get to go in and be like, 'Okay, [makes noise] Oh, I hit this,' but I think because you can't see what the actor is doing, you have to put even more extra effort into making a grander version of grabbing a bag or sniffling, or laughing, and different things like that," she said. "But it was actually really, really cool because there were a couple of times when I'd be like, 'Okay, was that realistic enough?' And we would have to listen to it back and be like, 'Actually, we're kind of going for this. Do you mind trying to breathe in a way where the walls are closing in on you versus this way?' And I'm like, 'Okay, okay. I think I could try that.' So it's kind of like problem shooting, and just trying different things too."