Dwayne Johnson Releases ‘Skyscraper’ Poster Ahead of Super Bowl

Dwayne Johnson has released a new poster for his new film Skyscraper ahead of a forthcoming Super Bowl trailer.

In the epic poster, Johnson’s character from the film can be seen jumping from a crane to a burning building while a jarringly sprawling cityscape lays out below him.

“We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families.

Here’s the first look at our original concept film, [SKYSCRAPER].

THIS SUNDAY during the [Super Bowl] you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children,” Johnson wrote in the post.

He also added a hashtag note that the film will debut “summer 2018.”

In the film, Johnson will play Will Ford, “a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader, who now assesses security for skyscrapers.”

While the plot of the film is listed as being “kept under wraps” on IMDB, a previous report from Slashfilm revealed that movie was about Ford being framed for setting the world’s “tallest, safest building” on fire. “A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line,” the synopsis adds.

In addition to Johnson, the cast of the film includes Neve Campbell (House of Cards), Chin Han (Independence Day: Resurgence), Roland Møller (The Commuter), Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black), Byron Mann (The Big Short), Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor (Edge of Tomorrow), Jason Day, and Byron Lawson (The Tomorrow People).

Skyscraper is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. He also wrote and directed the film 2016 film Central Intelligence, which also starred Johnson.

In addition to that, Thurber has directed films such as We’re the Millers, which starred Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, and Ed Helms, and the 2004 classic comedy film DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, which starred Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller.

Johnson was most recently seen in the hit film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle staring as Dr. Smolder Bravestone, “an archaeologist and explorer” whose “strengths are stamina, courage, reflexes, climbing, smoldering intensity, and boomerang throwing. He apparently has no weaknesses. He is the archetypically masculine, intelligent, and courageous video game hero of the story.”