Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals First Look at ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially revealed the first look at his Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, with Jason Statham.

In the post shared to Instagram, Johnson’s Hobbs and Statham’s Shaw are staring each other down hard from across a table.

“FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. F— getting along,” he wrote in the caption. “Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW with my ace[, Statham]. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans.”

Hobbs and Shaw will focus on Fast and Furious characters Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) having to work together on a job even though they pretty much hate one another.

Recently, Seven Bucks Productions President Hiram Garcia shared some new details about the film as Seven Bucks is Johnson’s company that is producing the film in-part.

“The banter between these two guys is going to be so fun,” Garcia said. “These two guys that just want to kick each other’s a—es so bad the whole time, but you know, duty calls. It’s a lot of fun.”

He also shared that that when they “created that Hobbs character for Fast Five” they always thought there would be an opportunity to have go off on other missions away from the parameters of the Fast and Furious movies.

“After the several movies that we did, it felt like the time was right after Fate of the Furious, and people really responded to Dwayne and Jason’s chemistry on screen and the fun that we started to find with them,” Garcia explained.

“So I think what you’ll find in this movie that’s a little bit different is obviously there’s going to be elements that you’re used to seeing in the Fast and Furious world, but we’re starting to slide it,” he went on to say. “We’re definitely carving our own path. You’re going to feel the connection of the universes, but you’re still going to definitely feel that this a movie that stands on its own, that’s kind of forming its own unique path.”

Garcia also stated that he thinks “audiences are going to go crazy” over the “the chemistry of Dwayne and Jason together.”

“Not only does the movie have all the elements that you typically would love from the Fast and Furious movies, like the set pieces and the action and intensity, but man, the comedy and banter of these two guys, those elements that people love from Lethal Weapon and Tango and Cash of just two guys that just get on each other’s nerves the whole time while they’re trying to save the world,” he added. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Hobbs and Shaw is scheduled to be released Aug. 2, 2019.