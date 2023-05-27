'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Blu-ray Lets Fans in on the Heist (Review)

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been available to watch at home all month, but there are still plenty of reasons to consider picking up the hard copy. The movie continues to make its mark as a global success and it had critical successes in a lot of areas where other blockbusters have been lacking in recent years. For the die-hard fans that want to understand how and why, the home release on Blu-ray or DVD is essential.

Fans have three options for purchasing a physical copy of Honor Among Thieves: the DVD, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray or the 4K Ultra HD Steelbook. The Blu-ray copy also comes with a code for a digital copy of the movie which fans can redeem online and watch on most compatible devices, including a TV, computer, tablet or smartphone. All three options get you access to deleted scenes, extended scenes, a gag reel and six other bonus features about the making of the movie. For the famously detail-oriented fans of Dungeons & Dragons – both new and old – these will be a goldmine.

The featurettes include "From Dice to Dragons: Honoring the Lore" which stars the main cast members with the crew recounting how the iconic tabletop roleplaying game was adapted into a movie, as well as "Rogues' Gallery: The Heroes of Dungeons & Dragons," which is an in-depth look at each of the unique characters in this movie. A matching featurette called "Fantastic Foes" explores the movie's villains, while "The Bestiary" is a deep dive into the visual effects – both practical and digital – that went into this take on Faerûn. "Forgin the Forgotten Realm" focuses on the film's sets and locations, and finally "Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls" gives a behind-the-scenes look at the action, stunts, choreography and weapons that made this moviea nail-biter.

These special features are available on the DVD, Blu-ray and Steelbook copies of the movie which will be on sale on Tuesday, May 30, and they are also available on the digital copies that went on sale earlier this month. Still, old-school D&D players know that the tangible material has always been part of the magic of this one-of-a-kind franchise. For a game that invites players to become the hero, a hard copy of their reference books, maps and props has always been a part of the fun, and that translates to the movie as well. It may be just the push some new fans need to get interested in the game as well.

Honor Among Thieves was written by Michael Gilio, Chris McKay, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein and directed by Daley and Goldstein. It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. It invites viewers into one of the most developed fantasy worlds ever written for a quest that means something different to everyone involved. With a TV spinoff on the way and possible sequels under consideration, it may be the start of a new fan-favorite franchise as well.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is available now to stream on Paramount+ or to rent or purchase on most digital stores. The DVD, Blu-ray and Steelbook hard copies will be available starting on Tuesday, May 30.