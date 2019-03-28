‘Dumbo’: 8 Disney Movies We Want Remade Next

With the new live-action Dumbo opening this weekend, this is prime opportunity to take a look at some other animated Disney films that deserve the live-action treatment.

There are already a number of other classic animated Disney films that have been turned into live-action films, such as Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, and Cinderella. In addition to that, there also many more already on the way, like The Lion King, Aladdin, and Lady and the Tramp.

Below, we have put together a list of some other great animated Disney classics that we would like to see remade as live-action films.

Scroll down to check them out, and let us know in the comments which ones you would want to see!

The Black Cauldron

Originally released: 1985

“Set in the mythical land of Prydain during the Early Middle Ages, the film centers on the evil Horned King who hopes to secure an ancient magical cauldron that will aid him in his desire to conquer the world. He is opposed by a young pig keeper named Taran, the young princess Eilonwy, the bard Fflewddur Fflam, and a wild creature named Gurgi who seek to destroy the cauldron, to prevent the Horned King from ruling the world.”

Here’s the thing about The Black Cauldron… It was a massive failure when it opened in theaters more then three decades ago. The film’s budget was estimated at more than $40 million — the most expensive animated film ever at the time — and it only brought in just over $20 million at the box office. It was even given the nickname, “the film that almost killed Disney.”

However, The Black Cauldron has become somewhat of a cult film over the years, with more people now acknowledging that it is a fun movie to watch. And with how big fantasy films have become over the last several years, it seems like a good time to give this one a go.

The Great Mouse Detective

Originally released: 1986

The Great Mouse Detective is one of the best animated Disney films ever made that does not get enough credit for how great it is.

The film follows mouse detective Basil — fashioned after Sherlock Holmes — as he solves crimes and attempts to stop the evil Professor Ratigan from seizing control of the British monarchy. With as well as Disney has done with a blend of live-action and CGI as of late, there is no doubt they could craft a fantastic modern take on this flick.

The Three Caballeros

Originally released: 1944

Technically speaking, The Three Caballeros is an anthology film made up of about seven different segments.

But, the main characters — Donald Duck, José Carioca, and Panchito Pistoles — would translate so well to a live action film with real-life actors in the respective roles. For example, Disney could take Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Eugenio Derbez (Overboard – 2018), and Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), and put together a buddy comedy of epic proportions.

The Rescuers

Originally released: 1977

The Rescuers is an adorable adventure film about two mice and their hilariously clueless albatross friend who have to save an orphan girl who has been kidnapped by a treasure huntress named Madame Medusa.

The film was a massive success, raking in almost $170 million at the box office on a budget of less than $8 million. It also spawned a sequel, The Rescuers Down Under, which was released in 1990.

The Emperor’s New Groove

Originally released: 2000

The Emperor’s New Groove is quite possibly the funniest animated Disney film of all time.

Featuring the voice talents of David Spade, John Goodman, Patrick Warburton, and Wendie Malick, they wouldn’t even have to recast this film. Just bring back the original cast!

Treasure Planet

Originally released: 2002

A sci-fi adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s adventure novel Treasure Island, Treasure Planet is a epic story with great characters and lots of action.

Arguably, the film was not a financial success, as it did not even earn back the total amount of its budget. However, a live-action space saga based on Treasure Island some like something audiences would go for.

Oliver & Company

Originally released: 1988

Oliver & Company is just a sweet, light hearted story with tunes to sing along to and characters that are easy to fall in love with. Disney has obviously perfected the art of crating live-action/CGI animal-based films in places like the jungle and the desert, so why not one based in Manhattan?

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Originally released: 1996

The Hunchback of Notre Dame could be a complicated film to adapt to live-action, but it’s not impossible. Updating it for modern audiences could be as easy as leaning heavy into a message of body positivity among a society that tried to dictate what “attractive” is.