Doug Bradley Wears Pinhead Makeup For First Time In Over A Decade

In 1987, actor Doug Bradley welcomed audiences into his nightmare when he starred as the Cenobite affectionately referred to as “Pinhead” in the first Hellraiser film. The actor was so iconic in the role, he went on to play Pinhead in seven subsequent sequels. Bradley recently revealed photos of himself wearing the Pinhead makeup to prepare for an upcoming convention appearance.

Another test makeup tonight in Pittsburgh. We’re a little over a week away from Mad Monster Party Arizona! . #thepinheadexperience #pinhead #hellraiser #dougbradley #madmonsterparty A post shared by Doug Bradley (@officialdougbradley) on May 9, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Despite the notoriety of the Hellraiser films in not just the horror world but all of cinema, no official costume for the character or original molds of the makeup exist, leading Bradley to team up with special effects icon Tom Savini to bring the character to life.

Bradley has appeared at many different conventions throughout the years, with many fans asking if he’d ever participate in a convention photo opportunity with fans in his recognizable makeup. Considering the tone of the Hellraiser films and that Bradley fully embraces the character when in the makeup, he had always thought it would be bizarre to wear the makeup while also trying to give fans a pleasant interaction.

The actor’s solution was to create the “Hellraiser Experience,” where not only would Bradley appear in full makeup and costume, but a special set was created that fans would walk onto to fully immerse themselves in Pinhead’s world. Robert Englund participated in a similar experience with fans, wearing his Freddy Krueger makeup for a convention opportunity, but with Krueger known for his quips, that role fit the tone of the environment more accurately.

To many horror fans, Bradley is the definitive performer behind Pinhead, but for the most recent two Hellraiser films, Hellraiser: Revelations and Hellraiser: Judgment, the role will be performed by actors different from the one who made the character famous. In Revelations, Stephan Smith Collins played the villainous entity and in the upcoming Judgment, the role is played by Paul T. Taylor.

It’s possible this is the last time fans will ever see Bradley wearing the makeup, giving them closure on the actor’s performance in a bittersweet appearance.

