Donald Trump Takes Aim at Oscars After ‘Parasite’ Wins Best Picture

It may have taken a couple of weeks, but President Donald Trump has officially waded into this year’s Best Picture winner at The Oscars. At a rally in Colorado Thursday night, the president derided Parasite, the South Korean thriller from co-writer/director Bong Joon-Ho, which made history that night by being the first non-English language film to take home the top prize. Maybe he’s a Joker fan.

“By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year,” Trump asked the crowd, via Deadline. “Do you see? And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was all that about? We got enough problems with South Korea on trade and on top of it they give it the best movie of the year. Was it good?”

“Let’s get Gone with the Wind,” Trump continued. “Can we get Gone with the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies. He then continued to regale his audience by parroting the awards’ presenters. “The winner is from South Korea. I thought it was Best Foreign Film, right? Best Foreign Movie? No. Did this ever happen before?”

Parasite did end up taking home the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, along with Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. To answer Trump’s question, it was the first time in the Academy’s history that Best Foreign Language Film and Best Picture were given to the same movie. While accepting the award for Best Foreign Language Film, Joon-Ho quipped that he was “ready to drink tonight” and “will drink till [the] next morning.”

Neon, the studio that distributed Parasite, took note of Trump’s comments and offered up a response of their own on Twitter.

In addition to Neon, the Democratic National Committee also weighed in, referring to Parasite as “a foreign movie about how oblivious the ultra-rich are about the struggles of the working class, and it requires two hours of reading subtitles,” adding, “Of course, Trump hates it.”

Trump also attacked another 2020 Oscar winner when he called Brad Pitt “a little wiseguy,” likely in reference to Pitt’s quip about his acceptance speech’s 45-second time limit was “45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.” Pitt took home Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.