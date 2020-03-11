Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Remake Reveals Who’s Playing Peter and Wendy

It was reported back in 2016 that Disney was adding Peter Pan to its list of live-action remakes, and it has now been revealed that the studio has found its two main characters for the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy. Variety reports that Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan and Ever Anderson will play Wendy.

This will be the first major film role for both Molony and Anderson. Molony has previously appeared in the Disney Junior series Claude and the Sky One series The Reluctant Landlord, while Anderson played a young version of her real-life mom Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil: Final Chapter. She will also appear as a young Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow.

Disney’s 1953 animated film was based on the J.M. Barrie novel about a boy who doesn’t age and his life in Neverland, the magical land visited by Wendy and her brothers. Peter leads a group of other children called the Lost Boys and faces adversaries including Captain Hook. Other studios have offered their own interpretations on the novel to less success than Disney including Steven Spielberg‘s Hook, the 1991 film that starred Robin Williams as a grown-up version of Peter, 2003’s Peter Pan, which starred Jeremy Sumpter, and 2015’s Pan, which served as a prequel to Barrie’s novel and an alternative origin story for Peter and Captain Hook.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be directed by David Lowery (Peter’s Dragon). Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks and Jim Whitaker will produce the film.

Other live adaptations of classic Disney films that have debuted over the past several years include Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, and a live-action Mulan will be released on March 27. A live-action version of The Little Mermaid is also in the pipeline. In addition, Disney has released several updates of animal-focused films including The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Lady and the Tramp, which was released on Disney+. Peter Pan & Wendy was also reportedly eyed for a Disney+ release but is expected to ultimately be a theatrical release, according to sources.

