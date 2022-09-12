Disney's New Movie Is Confusing Everyone

Disney unveiled one of the upcoming projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the brief plot description had a few people on Twitter scratching their heads. Wish will star Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose voicing the title character and will be directed by Frozen co-director Chris Buck and Zootopia story artist Fawn Veerashunthorn. The film is expected to hit theaters in November 2023 as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The story of Wish centers on the power of the very concept of wishing. "How did the wishing start?" Wish writer Jennifer Lee, who also leads as Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer, said as she introduced the project, reports The Hollywood Reporter. DeBose also performed "More of Us," one of the songs Julia Michaels wrote for the film. Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes are producing.

DeBose was cast as Asha, a 17-year-old who knows there is a darkness in her kingdom that no one else understands. She makes a passionate plea to the stars to help her home. Asha's wish is answered by an actual star that falls from the sky to help. Disney will use a mix of watercolor-style animation with CG.