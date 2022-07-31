Disney+ Targeted by Parents Group for Adding 'Deadpool' Movies

Disney+ subscribers, particularly parents of young children, oppose the family-friendly streaming service adding R-rated films to its streaming catalog. Collider reports the advocacy group, Parents Television and Media Council (PTC), are upset over the recent additions of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan. Tim Winter, the conservative group's president, says the films being available for kids to stream goes against its alleged promise made in 2018 and 2019 that "edgier adult fare" would stream on Hulu, while kids programs would stream on Disney+. Winter says that the company promised there would be designated channels for both children and adults. "No R-rated movies on Disney+, they said. It's a family-focused platform, they said. We have Hulu for our edgier adult fare, they said," Winter states, adding: "It turns out they were lying to us. After decades of corporate brilliance establishing itself as the world's most trusted brand for families, today's C-level suite at Disney has decided to flush it all down the toilet."

The 20th Century Fox-produced Marvel films were added to Disney+ for a more mature audience. The films contain graphic violence, nudity, strong language, and sexual content. Despite the group's anger, others are happy said Marvel content is now available. Disney+ directs encourages guardians to use parental controls on such content to prevent their children from watching. But Winter says it's not enough, noting the "trust and sensibilities of families are violated by the sheer existence of R-rated and TV-MA-rated programs. What took decades to build is now taking mere months to erase," he said.

It's not the first time Disney+ added more mature content. In March 2022, they added. The Defenders, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and Iron Fist to its library. Winter had a strong reaction then as well, saying it was "off-brand" to do so.

"The company's eponymous platform Disney+ logically marketed itself as a family-friendly streaming service, and parents have placed their trust in Disney to deliver just that," he continued. "So what comes next, adding live striptease performances in Fantasyland at Disney World?"