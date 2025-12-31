Disney Animation’s New Highest-Grossing Movie Revealed

Elsa and Frozen 2 have been put on ice after the release of Disney Animation’s latest film.

The November release Zootopia 2 has now passed $1.46 billion at the worldwide box office, making it Walt Disney Animation Studios’ highest-grossing movie of all time. Frozen 2 was the previous highest-grossing title for the studio.

The majority of Zootopia 2‘s profits have come from abroad, with $333 million in the U.S. and $1.13 billion across the rest of the globe—with China delivering the majority of the international box office, to the tune of $563.1 million.

It’s still not the highest-grossing animated film ever, though. Inside Out 2 is still Disney’s top dog with nearly $1.7 billion, and the king of the overall animated box office is the Chinese film Ne Zha 2, which grossed $2.15 billion worldwide.

In Zootopia 2, the plot revolves around “detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

It’s been a big hit with critics, with most agreeing that the sequel is as good or better than the 2016 original. It currently sits at a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Zootopia 2 is currently in theaters right now.