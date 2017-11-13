‘Deadwood’ Movie Gets Production Start Date

It’s time to get out the whiskey and start celebrating, because it looks like the Deadwood movie is (almost) officially a go.

Sources confirmed exclusively to TVLine that HBO is reportedly looking at a fall 2018 start date for production for the revival movie that has long been rumored.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The western-themed drama, which was set in a lawless mining town, ran for three seasons on HBO from 2004 until 2006, but was forced to shut down mostly due to the cost of production. Talk about a possible Deadwood movie began in 2015, but it was only rumor and speculation until HBO confirmed that they were moving forward with a feature film based on the show. The script was delivered to HBO in 2017.

“The one thing that I was concerned about was I wanted a script that would stand on its own,” HBO’s top programming executive Casey Bloys said at the Television Critics Association press tour last summer. “David [Milch] totally delivered on that. I think it’s a terrific script. If we can do it on a budget that makes sense for us, and if we can get the cast together, we’re inclined to do it.”

Deadwood has not received an official greenlight. It is expected that all of the main cast will appear in the movie should it move forward.